CX Institutional Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after buying an additional 125,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,185,000 after buying an additional 234,265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 559,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 454,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter.

GSEW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,593 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.78.

