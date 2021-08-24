Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 147,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

