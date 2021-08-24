Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.15. 5,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

