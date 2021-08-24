JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,826.35. 49,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,817.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,589.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

