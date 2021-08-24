DDD Partners LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,893. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.