ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the period. ABB accounts for about 1.9% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in ABB were worth $62,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 812,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

