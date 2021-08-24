DDD Partners LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,182. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

