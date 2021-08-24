Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,882 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up approximately 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.84. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $147,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,688 shares of company stock worth $4,217,410. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

