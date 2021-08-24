Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $117.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.17 million to $118.50 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

