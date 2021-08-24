PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,129. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,994. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

