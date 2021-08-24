PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $47.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PUBM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,129 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $33,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

