Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,446. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

