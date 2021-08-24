$114.52 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post $114.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.04 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $457.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.65 million to $481.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $466.22 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BSET stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 73,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,191. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

