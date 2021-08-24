K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 990 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Shares of V traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.22. 372,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,595. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $456.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

