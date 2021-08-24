Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.32

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.32 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 34031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTOKY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

