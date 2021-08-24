Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.50

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 41332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

