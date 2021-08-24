Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

