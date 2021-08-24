Empowered Funds LLC Buys 18,920 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCI stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,088. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

