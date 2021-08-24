DDD Partners LLC Sells 401,479 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401,479 shares during the period. Rayonier Advanced Materials makes up 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned 4.31% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 221,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,075. The firm has a market cap of $418.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

