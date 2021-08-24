DDD Partners LLC Has $12.33 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,108 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

INTC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 20,337,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,252,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

