Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.73. 304,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,878. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $210.23. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.