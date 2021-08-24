Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.64. 157,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

