GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Hits $148,257.36

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $148,257.36 and $175.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005840 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000137 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GFUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.