Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 16,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 million, a PE ratio of -37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.