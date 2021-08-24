Empowered Funds LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.30. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

