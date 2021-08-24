Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ SNDL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,542,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,311,094. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 6.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

