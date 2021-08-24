GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post $142.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.58 million to $147.01 million. GreenSky posted sales of $142.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $539.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.07 million to $548.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $612.84 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $626.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 222,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 365,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

