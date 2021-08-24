Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 277,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 56.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

