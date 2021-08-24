Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 349,717 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 349,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 433.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after buying an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 715,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,606. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78.

