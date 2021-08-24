Empowered Funds LLC Invests $5.64 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.41. 4,531,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043,087. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.