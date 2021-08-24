Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 465,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 342,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 315,904 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 166,428 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. 244,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,691. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.61.

