Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $88,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,235. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.76. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

