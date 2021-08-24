TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $303.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,300. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.