Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 500,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,333,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,459. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

