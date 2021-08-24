BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,651. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

