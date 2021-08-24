Zacks: Analysts Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 355,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,970. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

