Streamr (DATA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.67 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $125.80 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00794199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00099603 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 871,667,214 coins and its circulating supply is 776,989,039 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

