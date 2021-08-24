Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $745.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post sales of $745.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.40 million to $746.19 million. TEGNA posted sales of $738.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. 723,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,266. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TEGNA by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TEGNA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.