Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 221,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 152,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 324,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,164. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

