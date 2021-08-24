Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes $321,000 Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Research by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of National Research stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.