Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,500 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $17,411,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. 563,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,318. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

