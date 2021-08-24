Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes $741,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gannett by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 633,082 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE GCI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

