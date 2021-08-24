Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 9.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $856,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.73. 329,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,589. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $424.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

