Savant Capital LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,452,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $28.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,829.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,817.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,589.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.