Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.53. 1,353,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.59. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

