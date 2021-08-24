Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,075,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000. GTY Technology makes up about 2.8% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 1.87% of GTY Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 128,320 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GTYH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,886. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $80,833.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,044 shares of company stock worth $471,935. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTY Technology Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.