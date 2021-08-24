Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,522. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,556,935 shares of company stock valued at $150,168,602 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

