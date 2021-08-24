Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.10 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 6,419,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,141,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78. Infosys has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

