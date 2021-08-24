Genaro Network (GNX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $1.45 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00794946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00099560 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

