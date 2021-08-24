Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.22 Million

Equities analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report $42.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.88 million and the highest is $44.99 million. DHT posted sales of $117.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $228.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $239.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $347.57 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $368.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHT.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,694. The company has a market cap of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DHT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in DHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in DHT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

